Who Is Kellie Pickler? What to Know About the 'American Idol' Star

How Kellie Pickler Became Associated With an Accused Gunman

Kellie Pickler's had her fair share of ups and downs, as she's had to balance her careers in both television and music with her occasionally turbulent personal life.

And earlier this year, she was named in a lawsuit filed by Nigel Edge -- who's been accused of committing a shooting in North Carolina -- in which he claimed she tried to kill him way back in the day.

We're going to take a look into the background of the performer and see how she became associated with the suspected gunman ... Edge is accused of shooting eight people at a riverside bar in North Carolina from a boat on Sept. 27, 2025, killing three.

She Finished Sixth on 'American Idol'

Pickler rose to fame when she began appearing as a contestant on the fifth season of "American Idol," which aired in 2006.

The singer, who was just 19 when she auditioned for the show, impressed judges by singing Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone," and "A Broken Wing" by Martina McBride, during her tryout.

She made it through several stages of "American Idol," and she ended up finishing in sixth place.

Oh, and just in case you were wondering, Taylor Hicks came out on top of the season's other competitors.

Kellie Started a TV Career After Appearing on 'American Idol'

Pickler's recording career took off following her time on "American Idol," and she released her first album, "Small Town Girl," in 2006.

She subsequently recorded three more albums, and her most recently released record, "The Woman I Am," debuted in 2013.

Pickler also branched out into television, and she started taking on various roles in both shows and made-for-TV movies.

The singer returned to competition shows in 2013, when she took part in the 16th season of "Dancing with the Stars" -- and came in first place.

She Became a Widow in 2023

Pickler's love life hasn't exactly been straightforward, as she's had to deal with the death of her late husband, Kyle Jacobs.

The pair reportedly met through mutual friends and got engaged in Florida in 2011 before tying the knot in Antigua in January 2011.

Pickler and Jacobs' relationship became the focus of a TV series, "I Love Kellie Pickler," which aired from 2015 to 2016.

Sadly, the singer became a widow in 2023, when her husband died by suicide at their shared home in Nashville.

Pickler Was Sued by Nigel Edge Years After Their Interaction

Pickler and Edge were first connected back in 2012, when he accompanied her to the CMT Music Awards.

The two met at a charity event earlier that year, and Edge had invited her to a couple of upcoming galas that she couldn't attend because of her busy schedule -- so Pickler invited him as her date to the CMTs instead.

Although the pair appeared to lose contact after the event, the accused shooter sued her in February 2025, alleging she tried to murder him during their time together.

Edge claimed Pickler tried to whack him with a poisoned glass of Jim Beam, which he apparently didn't drink.

The suspected gunman represented himself in his filing, and although we reached out to the singer's legal team about the lawsuit, we didn't hear back from them.