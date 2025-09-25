Who Is Jessie Cave? What to Know About the Actress-Turned-OnlyFans Star

Jessie Cave might be best known for casting spells on the big screen ... although it looks like she's entranced her new fans for a completely different reason.

The "Harry Potter" actress launched an OnlyFans account in early 2025, and she's since claimed her new career move resulted in her being booted from a fan convention.

We're going to see why the performer chose to start creating content for the subscription-only service ... and check out how she's come to terms with her exclusion from the event.

Jessie Appeared in Several 'Harry Potter' Films

Cave's originally from London, and she originally planned on studying stage management before she switched over to acting in her university years.

Her big break came in 2009, when she appeared as Lavender Brown in "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince."

She went on to appear in several other films in the franchise, and her final screen appearance as Brown was in 2011's "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II."

Cave's remained active as a performer in the years since the movie's release, and she's been involved with various film and TV productions, according to her IMDb page.

She Began Producing Content for OnlyFans in 2025

Cave shocked her fans when she announced she'd be starting an OnlyFans account in March 2025.

There's a catch, though -- the actress is focused on producing content aimed at people with hair fetishes, and she's pointed out she won't be sharing anything NSFW on her account.

Oh, and Cave's been pretty open about the reason for her new career move, as she's written on her Substack about using the funds from her account to help pay for renovations on her house and get out of debt.

She posted an update on how starting her account ended up being a solid financial move in September 2025, and said she and her family were "settled and ready to start again" with the extra cash flow from her OnlyFans.

Jessie Wasn't Too Upset About Being Barred From the Convention

Cave also opened up about being barred from the fan convention in her September 17 Substack post, and admitted she'd felt like she'd been "canceled" by part of the wider "Harry Potter" fanbase.

The actress also claimed the convention's organizers wanted the event to remain a "family show," and as OnlyFans is typically known for porn, they didn't want to have someone associated with the platform around at the show.

Cave added she'd come to terms with the prospect of not being invited to further conventions as a result of her new career move -- and stated she'd picked up enough "Harry Potter" memorabilia already.