How Has Emma Watson's Relationship With J.K. Rowling Played Out?

What Emma Watson's Said About Reconciling With J.K. Rowling

Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling go way back, as the actor began starring in the 'Harry Potter' film series before she'd even reached her teenage years.

However, their relationship was fractured when the author began publicly sharing opinions many viewed as transphobic, after which the actress shared her support for transgender people.

We're going to look at how the two ended up being driven apart ... and what they've each said about a potential reconciliation.

Emma and J.K. Fell Out Back in 2020

Emma and J.K. appeared to maintain a cordial relationship while the actress worked on the 'Harry Potter' films, the last of which premiered in 2011.

The author of the book series began stirring controversy back in 2019, when she appeared to publicly send her support to a researcher who'd shared transphobic remarks, according to People.

Rowling was subsequently accused of sharing various transphobic sentiments in several messages shared on her Twitter (now X) account in 2020.

Emma shared her thoughts on the situation the same year, and she posted on X to express her support for the transgender community, encouraging her followers to donate to charities centered on trans-centric issues, according to Variety.

J.K. Distanced Herself From Harry Potter's Stars

Emma wasn't the only one from the 'Harry Potter' franchise to voice opposition to Rowling's views, as costar Daniel Radcliffe -- who played the main character himself -- wrote a letter for The Trevor Project in which he vowed his support for the trans community.

Costar Rupert Grint had a much more measured response to the issue, although he told The Times of London he didn't "agree with everything" Rowling said.

Rowling appeared to reference the opinions of the performers in a series of posts on X in 2024, claiming various celebrities had become comfortable with embracing "a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights."

The author said those individuals could "save their apologies" for people she described as "traumatized detransitioners and vulnerable women."

Emma Claimed She Could Never 'Cancel' J.K. From Her Life

Although J.K. appeared to wave off any chance at a reconciliation with the 'Harry Potter' series stars, Emma claimed she still had plenty of affection for the author on an episode of the "On Purpose" podcast in September 2025.

The actress told Jay Shetty she still wanted to "treasure" the author -- as well as their shared experiences -- despite their opposing views.

Emma said she hoped she could "keep loving" people she disagreed with, and didn't like the idea of separating herself from her friends based on differences of opinion.