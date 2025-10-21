Ecuadorian Singer Paulina Tamayo Dead at 60

Ecuadorian singer Paulina Tamayo has died, according to a post shared on her official Instagram account.

The post included a brief memorial statement honoring the performer ... her cause of death hasn't been released.

Another tribute was shared by her son Willie, who described his mother as "the love of my life" in a post on Instagram. Ecuador's president also posted a memorial on X, according to CNN.

Tamayo reportedly began her singing career at an early age and performed songs in various genres over the course of her life.

The singer collaborated with various other artists throughout her career, including Juan Gabriel and Rocio Durcal.

She performed at several international festivals, and she built up steady fan bases in both the United States and Spain.

Tamayo was 60 years old.