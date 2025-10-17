Bestselling Memoir Author Baek Se-Hee Dead at 35

Baek Se-hee -- the author whose 2018 memoir "I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki" became an international bestseller -- has died.

A statement confirming her death was released by the the Korean Organ Donation Agency on Thursday, according to CNN. A cause of death wasn't included in the statement.

Baek had several of her organs donated after her death, and they reportedly saved five lives.

The author, who was born in 1990, studied creative writing while in university, and she later became a social media director at a publishing house. She wrote her memoir -- in which she spoke openly about her struggles with depression, and her conversations with her psychiatrist -- while she was working at the publishing house.

Baek's book became wildly popular in South Korea, and it was translated into English in 2022, and got a recommendation in The New York Times.

The writer published a follow-up, "I Want to Die But I Still Want To Eat Tteokbokki," in 2019, and the book followed her as she dealt with steady, low-grade depression.

Anton Hur, who translated Baek's work into English, released a statement after her death, writing the author's work touched "millions of lives."

Baek was 35 years old.