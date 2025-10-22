Misty Copeland Set to Give Final Performance With American Ballet Theatre

Misty Copeland's calling time on her tenure with the American Ballet Theatre ... because she's set to give her final performance with the group on Wednesday.

The performance, which will see the dancer returning to the stage after a five-year pause from the ABT, will take place as part of the organization's Fall Gala, which will be held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City, according to USA Today.

She's set to perform excerpts from “Romeo and Juliet” and “Sinatra Suite,” and the event's expected to draw some big names, including Oprah Winfrey.

Oh, and although tickets to the Gala ended up selling out, a simulcast will be held at Alice Tully Hall inside Lincoln Center.

Copeland made headlines back in 2015, when she became the first Black woman to become the ABT's principal dancer. She'd been involved with the group for several years prior to receiving the distinction.

The dancer announced she'd be taking her final bow with the ABT back in June, and she shared a post on her Instagram account to let her fans know about her decision.

