Cody Johnson Cancels the Rest of His 2025 Shows

Cody Johnson's going to be taking a break from the road for the next three months ... because he's cleared his touring schedule for the rest of the year.

The country singer announced the cancellation of his shows in an Instagram post Wednesday, saying he'd been dealing with upper respiratory and sinus infections for a while.

Cody said he'd also burst his ear drum, which meant he'd have to undergo immediate surgery, and he'll have to rest for a couple weeks.

The thing is, it could have been worse ... the singer said the rupture would have likely taken months had he not elected to go under the knife, and he said he was praying "for full healing" in the coming months.

The canceled dates ran from October 18 to November 5, when Cody was set to play cities like Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.

The singer told fans to keep an eye on their email for refund info.