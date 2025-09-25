Raul Malo Cancels Concerts After His Cancer Takes a 'Turn'

It doesn't look like Raul Malo will be hitting the stage anytime soon ... because he's going to be taking some time off to focus on his health.

The lead singer of The Mavericks shared a message on his Instagram account Wednesday to let his fans know things had "taken a turn" in his battle with cancer, and the band would be canceling several shows going forward to allow him to focus on his well-being.

He also said he'd developed leptomeningeal disease, which is when an advanced cancer spreads to both cerebrospinal fluid and the membranes surrounding the brain, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Raul said he'd been seeking treatment for his health issues, and said he'd be starting radiation immediately, and he was also keeping his options open regarding chemotherapy ... which he had previously gone through, and "alternative therapies."

However, he did say fans should hang on to their tickets for The Mavericks show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, scheduled for December, without revealing what the group had planned for the future.

Raul first announced he was diagnosed with colon cancer back in June 2024 in a video to let his fans know.

The Mavericks have canceled several shows since then.