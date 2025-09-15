Who Is Nate Bargatze's Wife Laura? Get to Know the Comedian's Spouse

How Nate Bargatze's Wife Laura Took An Active Role In His Comedy Career

Nate Bargatze has pulled off some pretty impressive achievements in his comedy career -- like hosting the 2025 Emmy Awards ceremony -- and we're thinking he's had some pretty solid backing along the way ... especially from his wife Laura.

The comedian and his longtime partner have been together ever since their days back in Nate's home state of Tennessee -- she's from Alabama -- and she's seen him go from his early days in stand-up comedy to gracing some of the most glitzy stages out there.

We're going to take a look into the background of the performer's spouse and see how she's taken an active role in furthering her husband's success.

Laura Is Involved With Her Husband's Company

Laura's professional career started at Applebee's, where she worked as a server and later as a marketing coordinator ... we'll touch on this again in a little bit.

The comedian's wife -- who earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Middle Tennessee State University, according to her LinkedIn -- became a corporate event planner after she moved to New York City.

Laura remained in the role for a decade before she began working with her husband in 2019, when she started serving as an executive producer on his podcast.

In addition, she works as a talent manager at Bargatze Enterprises.

She First Met Nate When They Both Worked at Applebee's

Remember how we said Laura worked at Applebee's when she was younger? Well, it turns out she met Nate while they were employed at the same Nashville location.

The two dated for several years before the comedian popped the big question in 2005, and they married the following year -- on Friday the 13th.

Nate and Laura started a family in 2012 when they welcomed a daughter named Harper, who's since shown up in several of her father's stand-up specials.

Although the Bargatzes lived in both New York and Los Angeles at the start of the performer's career, they eventually decided to move back to Tennessee, where they currently reside.

Laura's Okay With Being a Subject in Her Husband's Routines

Nate's been pretty open about how Laura's been a good sport about their personal life being the subject of his routines ... hey, being in a relationship with a comedian has its perks.

He spoke about their dynamic in an interview with People, and claimed he follows a rule -- if he makes jokes about her habits, he then has "to make fun of me times two."

Play video content 9/11/25 TMZ.com

The comedian admitted he had to figure out how to make the jokes about his relationship not come off as overly critical at the start of his career, and said he had to learn to make his lines about Laura seem as if they were coming "from a place of love."