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Watch Large Brush Fire Erupt Near Famed Getty Center Amid California Heat Wave

The Getty Center Surrounded by Smoke Amid Large Brush Fire, On Video

By TMZ Staff
Published
Large Brush Fire Near Getty Center In Los Angeles
Launch Gallery
The Fire Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

A raging brush fire broke out near Los Angeles’ famed Getty Center Wednesday ... coming dangerously close to the museum, which houses millions of dollars' worth of art.

TMZ obtained photos showing plumes of smoke billowing over the Santa Monica Mountains hillside as flames burned along the side of the 405 Freeway. According to reports, the fire grew to approximately 3 acres.

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FLEEING THE FIRE
Video: Fire Near Getty Turns Into Evacuation
TMZ.com

Officials have issued evacuation warnings near the fire and The Getty has temporarily closed while the flames continue to blaze.

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TMZ.com

The good news for the Getty ... the museum, which is home to Manet's $65 million painting "Spring," was specifically designed to withstand wildfires, thanks in part to its exterior of travertine stone and metal.

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The brush fire comes as Southern California continues to battle a massive heat wave.

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