Watch Large Brush Fire Erupt Near Famed Getty Center Amid California Heat Wave

A raging brush fire broke out near Los Angeles’ famed Getty Center Wednesday ... coming dangerously close to the museum, which houses millions of dollars' worth of art.

TMZ obtained photos showing plumes of smoke billowing over the Santa Monica Mountains hillside as flames burned along the side of the 405 Freeway. According to reports, the fire grew to approximately 3 acres.

Play video content Video: Fire Near Getty Turns Into Evacuation TMZ.com

Officials have issued evacuation warnings near the fire and The Getty has temporarily closed while the flames continue to blaze.

The good news for the Getty ... the museum, which is home to Manet's $65 million painting "Spring," was specifically designed to withstand wildfires, thanks in part to its exterior of travertine stone and metal.