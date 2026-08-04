Insane Videos Show Washington Firefighters Battling Massive Blaze Near Spokane

Play video content Video: Insane Video Shows Firefighters Battling Massive Blaze Near Spokane Spokane County Fire District 8/ Spokane Valley Fire Deptartment via Storyful

Wildfires are ravaging the state of Washington ... and new video shows firefighters attempting to fight back against the surging flames ... and it's intense.

Spokane County Fire District 8 and the Spokane Valley Fire Department released video that shows the powerful blaze burning through brush and forests ... with brave firefighters hopping out of trucks, grabbing hoses and attempting to halt the fire's progress.

Smoke takes up a lot of the clip ... blotting out the sun and making it difficult to see much beyond the fire ... as first responders walk through backyards of evacuated homes.

Approximately 60,000 people have been forced to evacuate parts of the state because of the fires ... which have destroyed hundreds of buildings and left thousands without power.

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown called the blaze "the worst natural disaster our region has faced."

According to the BBC, no deaths or injuries have been confirmed as of yet.

Governor Bob Ferguson declared a statewide emergency earlier this week and asked for federal assistance after speaking with President Donald Trump.

Three fires are actually damaging the region ... the Old Trails fire, Fairview fire, and Autumn Lanes fire. Together, the three are being called the Spokane Complex Fires. More than 10,000 acres have already burned.

Aaron F. Farinacci -- a 37-year-old man -- was arrested in connection with the Old Trails fire on Monday. Authorities claim he was seen kneeling near where the fire started shortly before smoke was seen coming from the area on Saturday.

He was detained and questioned that day ... during which time cops say they found him in possession of waterproof matches and a butane lighter. They ultimately released him, but then took him into custody a couple days later.