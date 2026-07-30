George and Amal Clooney Evacuate Home in France Due to Wildfires

George and Amal Clooney were forced to flee their home in France ... due to raging wildfires spreading across Europe.

The couple and their children left their Brignoles property earlier this week ... as fires ravage the nearby landscape.

George wrote a letter to Brignoles mayor Didier Brémond, saying ... "At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment".

In the letter, obtained by multiple media outlets, George writes ... "As we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasize two things, first we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we'll be part of making it whole."

George concluded ... "We love Brignoles and our friends who live there."

The fires in France are nearly four times the size of Paris. Around 224,000 people have reportedly been evacuated in the Gironde region ... plus another 3,000 in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, where the Clooney home sits.