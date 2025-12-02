George Clooney Says He's Not Retiring From Acting Anytime Soon

But I'm Not Done With Acting Just Yet!

George Clooney's widely known as one of the hardest-working guys in the 'biz ... and he's not going anywhere anytime soon.

The actor recently sat down for an interview with USA Today and talked about the idea of retiring -- he's against it ... he feels his career will last well into the future.

Clooney also spoke about the importance of staying active as a creative person, saying he'll be totally fine taking on roles as an older man.

However, 64-year-old Clooney says he's focusing more on raising the children he shares with his wife Amal ... he says they've become "much better at spending time" with them.

Asked about working until the wheels fall off, he quipped his already have fallen off, not that it matters much to him. Clooney says he believes people who choose to stop working lose their place in society.