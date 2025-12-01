Reba McEntire Reminds 'Today's Savannah Guthrie She Hasn't Married Rex Linn Yet

Reba McEntire might have found the one in her fiancé Rex Linn ... but she's not a married woman yet -- and she had to remind Savannah Guthrie about her marital status on "Today" Monday morning.

The country music legend stopped by the show to promote a few of her projects, including her sitcom "Happy's Place," in which she stars alongside her future husband.

At one point, co-anchor Guthrie mistakenly referred to Rex as Reba's husband, and the singer quickly jumped in and pointed out they are currently just engaged ... before her fans had "a conniption fit."

Reba took the flub in stride and said her family would probably be up in arms if she'd tied the knot with Rex under their noses -- hey, eloping's still a thing!

She added working with Rex -- who was present in the studio while the interview was being taped -- was a "blast" and they are "grateful and thankful" to be able to work together.

FYI ... Reba and Rex got engaged in December 2024, although they managed to keep their engagement under wraps until two months ago.