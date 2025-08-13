Reba McEntire Pays Tribute to Former Stepson Brandon Blackstock After Death

Reba McEntire is remembering her "cowboy" former stepson Brandon Blackstock a week after his death following a years-long battle with melanoma.

The country singer mourned Brandon in an Instagram tribute Tuesday night ... sharing throwback photos together while reflecting on his impact during his time on Earth.

She writes ... "There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again."

Reba originally broke her silence on Brandon's death by commenting on an emotional Instagram tribute from her son, Shelby Blackstock, whom she shares with ex Narvel Blackstock.

She wrote ... "Very well said Shelby. Yes we will miss him so much 💔💔🙏💔❤️❤️❤️🙏💔."

Shelby had honored his step-brother as an "irreplaceable" part of the family who was "funny, bright, and full of life."

As you know ... Brandon -- who was married to Kelly Clarkson between 2013 and 2022 -- died last week at age 48 after a 3.5-year battle with melanoma.

His family confirmed at the time he "passed away peacefully" surrounded by loved ones.

Just before news of his death broke, the "Stronger" singer postponed the August dates of her Las Vegas residency to be with her children.