'Kelly Clarkson Show' Set to Return This Fall, Moving Forward After Ex-Husband's Death

Kelly Clarkson’s deep in grief over ex-hubby Brandon Blackstock’s death -- but her talk show’s still slated for a fall return, TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ ... "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is locked for a 7th season and the plan is to still drop fresh episodes in September.

Rumors circulated this year that Kelly was going to leave the show because of her numerous absences ... though we learned that was because of Blackstock's illness. We’re told the whole staff knew about Brandon’s illness -- but kept it under wraps out of respect for Kelly and Brandon's privacy.

As we first reported, Brandon lost his battle with melanoma Thursday after a 3-and-a-half-year fight.

Just a day before, Kelly put her Vegas residency on ice over Brandon's health battle -- saying she needed to be with their 2 kids, River and Remington.