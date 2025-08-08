Daughter of Kelly Clarkson's Late Ex-Husband Announces She's Expecting 2nd Child

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has died ... but his daughter is bringing a new bundle of joy into this world.

Savannah Blackstock Lee jumped on Instagram in July and announced she's preggers with her second kid by way of her husband, Quentin Lee ... and as you know, Brandon passed away Thursday -- weeks after her post -- following a long battle with melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.

Savannah -- the daughter of Brandon's other ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth -- wrote she and Quentin had been "keeping a couple of sweet surprises."

She highlighted their second daughter is expected in January, while describing their first daughter, Julianna, as "one of the greatest blessings to our family."

Savannah also got religious, talking about her faith and thanking Jesus for answering their prayers.

Ashworth was married to Brandon from 2001 to 2012, and they also have a son -- Seth.

After their split, Brandon tied the knot with Kelly in 2013, and the two stayed together for years before divorcing in 2022.

On Thursday morning ... TMZ reported Blackstock died from melanoma after fighting the disease for three and a half years.

A day earlier, Kelly announced she was postponing her Las Vegas residency because of Brandon's health issues -- explaining she needed to be with their 2 children, River and Remington.