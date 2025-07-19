Kelly Clarkson Brings Daughter Onstage to Sing at Vegas Residency

Kelly Clarkson brought out an exciting new star to her Vegas residency ... but, tickets for her tour won't be coming out anytime soon -- 'cause she's still got to get through middle school.

The singer-songwriter took the stage at her "Studio Session" residency at Caesars Palace's Colosseum ... and, she told the crowd she had a special guest to serenade them.

Her 11-year-old daughter, River Rose, came out ... and, together, they belted out Clarkson's "Heartbeat Song."

Check out the clip ... the Kelly's leaning in close to help her little girl harmonize with her -- and, River puts in a really strong performance for someone so young.

As for how the audience reacted ... they seemed really positive -- whooping it up while the two performed together.

It's good to see Kelly back onstage ... 'cause she had to cancel a couple shows earlier this month after rehearsals took a toll on her voice and made it impossible for her to put on a good show for her fans.