Kelly Clarkson's Absence From Show No Cause for Alarm, Personal Matter Arose
Kelly Clarkson's recent step back from her popular talk show isn't a cause for alarm despite all the online rumors ... TMZ has learned.
Here's the deal ... the singer-turned-TV personality has been noticeably absent from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" since early last week -- disappearing suddenly just before a show and abruptly forcing actor Simu Liu into an impromptu hosting role.
KC returned for a couple episodes last week ... but, she hasn't been onstage since March 5 -- and, it led to a whole lot of online speculation about her health.
In fact, many called on NBC -- the 'Clarkson Show' network -- to release a statement about her health ... fearing the worst for the star.
However, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Kelly herself is completely fine. She's been dealing with a personal matter that does not directly involve her.
We're told she'll be back in the studio -- and on the air -- tomorrow.
It's not clear exactly what Kelly was dealing with ... but, it sounds like she's fine -- and, we'll have to wait and see if she addresses her absence.