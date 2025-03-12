Kelly Clarkson's Absence From Show No Cause for Alarm, Personal Matter Arose

... Absence From Show No Cause for Alarm

Kelly Clarkson's recent step back from her popular talk show isn't a cause for alarm despite all the online rumors ... TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... the singer-turned-TV personality has been noticeably absent from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" since early last week -- disappearing suddenly just before a show and abruptly forcing actor Simu Liu into an impromptu hosting role.

KC returned for a couple episodes last week ... but, she hasn't been onstage since March 5 -- and, it led to a whole lot of online speculation about her health.

In fact, many called on NBC -- the 'Clarkson Show' network -- to release a statement about her health ... fearing the worst for the star.

However, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Kelly herself is completely fine. She's been dealing with a personal matter that does not directly involve her.

We're told she'll be back in the studio -- and on the air -- tomorrow.