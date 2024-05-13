Kelly Clarkson Admits to Using Weight Loss Drug After Physical Transformation

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kelly Clarkson Cops to Using Weight Loss Drug After Major Transformation

Kelly Clarkson is getting honest about her physical transformation ... admitting she used a weight loss drug to help shed pounds -- something she'd kinda tip-toed around until now.

The singer got candid about her health journey during Monday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," where Whoopi Goldberg shared her experience with weight loss medication ... and for which Kelly chimed in with her own experience.

Kelly told Whoopi and her audience that she hadn't planned on sharing this side of her life ... but admitted she too was prescribed a weight loss med after troubling bloodwork.

She added ... "Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too."

Kelly continued ... "My doctor chased me for like 2 years. And I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.' Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, it's not. It's something else. It's something that aids in helping break down the sugar. My body doesn't do it right."

This admission comes after Kelly recently said she lost weight thanks to a renewed active lifestyle in NYC, and a protein-heavy diet. As it turns out, there was something else in the mix.

During Monday's episode, Kelly said she had a wake-up call after filming a concert in L.A. As Kelly put it ... she didn't recognize herself when she watched the footage back, sharing she was 203 pounds at her heaviest.

Kelly is the latest celeb to admit to using weight loss medication ... joining the likes of Oprah, Rebel Wilson, Heather Gay, Tracy Morgan, among others. She's in good company.

