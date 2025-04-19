Kelly Clarkson Teases New Music After Talk Show Absence

Kelly Clarkson fans have been waiting for a moment like this -- it appears she has some new music on the way ... which will possibly explain her two-week absence from her talk show in March, which had many really worried!

The 'Kelly Clarkson Show' host teased fans on Friday by sharing what appears to be artwork for a new single or even an album called "Where Have You Been" ... which is exactly what fans were asking during her unannounced and rather sudden break from her show.

The caption confirmed there's something on the way ... but doesn't give much detail. The pop singer simply wrote ... "Soon..."

Kelly's post sent fans into a frenzy as they celebrated the prospect of new music.

Remember ... fans were deeply concerned about the "American Idol" alum's health last month and even urged NBC to release a statement after they had received no updates about why she was MIA for over a week.

However, sources with direct knowledge told TMZ at the time she was "completely fine" and dealing with a personal matter.

She was back on air on March 20 to celebrate her eponymous talk show's landmark 1,000th episode. Though she never addressed the reason behind her absence, she hinted at personal drama as she looked back at some of her favorite moments since the show's debut in September 2019.

She noted... "We have met some hugely talented people, tons of big stars and inspiring everyday heroes. We created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs [and] a lot of ups and downs personally, as well."

Fans will remember she was quite forthcoming about her split from Brandon Blackstock -- which was finalized in March 2022 after nearly two years of court proceedings -- and how it affected herself and their two young kiddos on the show ... so it's likely she was at least partially referencing that.