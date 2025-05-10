Sophia Umansky Claps Back at Haters After Admitting to Using Weight Loss Drug

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's daughter, Sophia Umansky, is telling haters to shut it -- because she's going to keep using weight loss medication despite critics saying she's already skinny enough.

The television personality clapped back at critics while speaking to People Friday, bluntly saying ... "Everyone needs to calm down and live their own lives." How's that for a comeback?

Play video content 4/30/25 TikTok / @sophiakylieee

ICYMI ... Sophia revealed on TikTok at the end of April she has been taking Mounjaro while also sharing her hair began shedding as a side effect.

Fans were quick to wag their fingers at her candid admission, saying she's plenty skinny and even that she's "promoting anorexia."

Clearly, Sophia is brushing off the comments, telling People Friday haters won't get to her because she's "owning it," adding ... "I am 25 years old, so I'm an adult, I can do what I want."

She also noted she consulted a doctor before getting on the Mounjaro train -- even adding her famous mother has been supportive.

And BTW, it's not that she thought she was unattractive before she began using the Type 2 diabetes drug ... she just thinks it'll help her "feel a little bit more confident, a little bit cuter." Case closed.

As you know, Sophia is far from the first star to commit to a weight loss drug to shed some pounds ... Meghan Trainor, Amy Schumer, Tracy Morgan, and Kelly Clarkson are just a few of the several stars who have owned up to it.