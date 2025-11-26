Hallmark Star Erin Krakow Expecting Child With Costar Ben Rosenbaum

Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum went from costars to spouses, and they're gonna get to call themselves parents soon ... because they're having a baby!

The Hallmark stars shared the big news on Instagram on Wednesday, and their joint post showed them getting cozy in a photobooth. Erin also showed off a few ultrasound photos while posing for two of the shots.

The performers let their fans -- many of whom congratulated the couple in the post's comments section -- know they have lots "to be grateful for" in the caption.

Erin and Ben go way, way back. They've both starred in Hallmark's "When Calls the Heart" ever since 2014 -- but no, their characters have never been romantically involved.

Although they've stayed mum about when they started dating, they made their relationship Instagram official in 2024 ... even though they appeared with their friends in various Instagram posts before that.

Erin and Ben announced they'd tied the knot this past January.