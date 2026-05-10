Taylor Frankie Paul Posts Explosive Mother’s Day Message, Calling Out Betrayal

Taylor Frankie Paul didn’t hold back on Mother’s Day, taking to social media with a lengthy and emotional post that appeared to call out people in her inner circle.

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star took the opportunity to use Mother's Day as a time to let it all out, while reflecting on what she described as an extremely difficult period in her life ... beginning her lengthy statement with ... "It’s Mother’s Day so I’ll say whatever I want."

In the post, TFP said she was dealing with added stress from so-called friends while already struggling emotionally, writing that she felt they were “kicking while I’m already down” and accused one person of framing their actions as “setting a boundary” while blaming her for reacting.

She went on to express frustration over feeling misunderstood and publicly judged, insisting she has never labeled herself a “victim” but is still human and has limits.

Paul also referenced feeling unsupported during a recent difficult period, questioning why certain people remained silent or distanced themselves ... possibly calling out some of her fellow castmates.

Her post alluded to past personal struggles, including legal issues, relationship trauma, and pregnancy-related challenges, while arguing that others do not fully understand what she has been through or the psychological toll it has taken.

Play video content Video: Jessi Draper Criticized Taylor Frankie Paul in Voice Memo From March

Paul further suggested that she felt misrepresented in conversations behind the scenes, claiming she was not given a chance to respond or clarify her side of situations she believes were discussed without her involvement.

Despite the emotional tone of the post, she ended on a note of gratitude toward supporters and faith, thanking God for the people she says have helped her through what she described as a painful and ongoing situation.

The message comes amid continued public attention surrounding Paul’s personal life and relationship with baby dad, Dakota Mortensen ... who just in court with her to discuss their custody agreement and temporary restraining orders.