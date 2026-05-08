Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' Not on ABC's Summer Lineup

'Bachelorette' fans hoping that Taylor Frankie Paul's season would air this summer are going to be disappointed to see ABC's just-released summer lineup schedule ... because the series ain't on it.

There were rumors that the sheveld season would air this summer on the network -- and that it would be announced Tuesday at the TV advertising event, Upfronts -- but that seems pretty far-fetched now.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

TMZ broke the news ... Taylor's season was pulled days before it was set to air after a video of her and ex, Dakota Mortensen, in a domestic dispute was made public, also by us.

Since then, there have been several rumors about when and where her season might drop, such as just on Hulu ... then Reality Steve claimed this week that ABC was set to make the big announcement at the Upfronts that her season would air this summer on network TV.

If that was the case ... it stands to reason ABC would have included the season on the just-released schedule. Now, does that mean it's impossible for the season to air this summer? No. Programming can be preempted at any time, but this development sure makes it seem unlikely.

As you know ... the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star and her ex had each filed protective orders following domestic violence allegations from both sides ... and were in Utah court battling it out for full custody of their kid, Ever.

The judge ruled to extend both of those protective orders for three years, but ultimately, no custody decision was made by the court -- the two parties were told to continue to work toward mediation.