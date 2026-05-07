'Bachelorette' Star DeAnna Pappas Claims Ex Stephen Owes Her Six-Figure Sum

'Bachelorette' alum DeAnna Pappas is dragging her ex-husband, Stephen Stagliano, into court, claiming he should be ordered to pay her $109K plus interest for violating the terms of their 2024 divorce settlement ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, DeAnna claims she was awarded one-half of Stephen's retirement account, but alleges Stephen withdrew a bunch of money before paying her. She says her team determined her cut was $109K, but she says her ex has failed to cough up the cash.

In her filing, DeAnna asked for a judge to find Stephen in violation of the deal and wants him to be ordered to fork over the money ... plus interest. There's a hearing set for June on the matter.

DeAnna and Stephen wed in 2011 and split in 2023. The exes share two minor children. Initially, Stephen was ordered to pay $2K per month in child and spousal support. The amount was reduced to zero after Stephen claimed he was facing financial issues following the loss of his gaming job.

Last year, Stephen complained about his financial situation as he pleaded for support payments to be cut, claiming he was "actively looking for a job" but had "no success" yet. He added, “I drive for Uber to generate income when I can. I have paid $1,500 in Alimony to [DeAnna] every single month.”