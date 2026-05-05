'Love Is Blind' Stars Alexa & Brennon Lemieux Selling Home After Divorce

"Love Is Blind" stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux are making their divorce real-estate official ... listing the Texas home they once shared amid their split.

The 4-bed, 4-bath pad in Forney -- complete with major backyard flex and pool -- is now up for grabs for $549,988.

They scooped up the place in 2024 for just under $600K ... and now it's back on the market, with hopes of squeezing out a little profit -- call it the one upside in the breakup!

As we told you, Brennon pulled the trigger on the divorce back in November, citing "discord or conflict of personalities" ... with the split going public in December.