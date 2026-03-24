'Love Is Blind's Lauren Speed Gets $25K for Ruined Baby Shower

"Love Is Blind" star Lauren Speed-Hamilton says her baby shower last August was ruined by an event planner, but it may have been worth it ... she was just awarded nearly $25K in a lawsuit over the alleged catastrophe ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, Lauren says she gave Marissa Lozada at least $13,315.73 to design her baby shower, thinking she was gonna get the luxury, full-service event experience she says was marketed to her ... but instead, she says the event began nearly an hour late with incomplete decor and visible disarray as the company scrambled to put everything together.

And instead of apologizing, Lauren says Marissa shifted the blame and downplayed the problems .... but that's not all that allegedly went down.

Lauren claims Marissa didn't remedy the situation or take her offer of a 40% refund, which Lauren asked for in a demand letter sent back in September ... but now Marissa has been ordered to pay nearly $25K in damages and attorney's fees after failing to respond to the lawsuit.

Despite the ruling, Marissa still seems to think she can fight it.

Marissa tells TMZ ... "I am aware of the claims that have been filed and am actively addressing them through the legal system. While I cannot comment on specific details at this time, I strongly disagree with the allegations and look forward to resolving this matter appropriately. I appreciate the opportunity to have the full context brought to light."