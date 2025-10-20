'Love Is Blind's Lauren & Cameron Announce Birth Of Baby Son

"Love Is Blind" has its first baby in the house -- Lauren and Cameron Hamilton, the franchise’s golden couple, just welcomed their little bundle of joy!

The Season 1 lovebirds -- who famously met and tied the knot on the Netflix hit — dropped the big news on IG Monday … posting sweet snaps of their baby boy and revealing little Ezra William Hamilton made his debut on October 1.

They shared that Ezra arrived a bit early -- after Lauren experienced preeclampsia and a short hospital stay -- but now they’re focused on taking it slow and soaking up all the love.

Along with their hospital snaps cuddling baby Ezra, the couple also shared handwritten manifestations they’d made -- wishing for him to be born strong and healthy -- plus glimpses of their first few days as brand-new parents.

Lauren and Cameron first announced they were expecting via IVF back in May ... a huge joy for fans, especially since they’d been open about years of infertility struggles.