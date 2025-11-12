'Love Is Blind' Lauren & Cameron Think S9 Couples Weren't In It For Love

Play video content TMZ's Previously On...

"Love Is Blind" OGs Lauren and Cameron Hamilton are calling it like they see it ... and let’s just say they’re not convinced everyone signed up for love this time around!

The duo -- who fell in love and tied the knot back in Season 1 -- kept it real on TMZ’s "Previously On" ... with Cameron explaining couples don't even seem to like each other, while others were downright toxic -- so it wasn't surprising this is the first season no one said "I do."

However, Lauren flipped the script ... actually praising the Season 9 crew for skipping the altar.

She says couples face tons of pressure from family, fans, and even production ... but she’s glad they didn’t fake it. 'Cause FYI ... unlike the love, those TV marriages are legally binding.

Cameron cosigned that -- dodging "I do" saves a lot of long-term drama ... but at the end of the day, "Love Is Blind" is about the feeling. And LBR ... you pretty much know in those pods whether it’s love -- or just lights, camera, and confusion.

