'Love is Blind' Alum Micah Lussier Says New Season Wasn't Too Sexual

Play video content TMZ.com

The knock against "Love Is Blind" Season 9 is that it's way more sexual than previous years ... but Micah Lussier tells us all the dirty talk in the pods wasn't a turn-off for her.

We got the 'LIB' Season 4 alum at the Cupshe holiday party in Hollywood and our photog asked her about fans complaining the Netflix show leaned in too hard on sex.

Kacie Mcintosh and Patrick Suzuki got engaged after some steamy talk in the pods, where Kacie told Patrick about all the things she planned to do to him ... she told him she would "kiss you from the neck all the way down" and "put my mouth all over you" and "I want to sit on you."

The racy conversations rubbed some viewers the wrong way -- the whole point of the show is to find love without seeing the other person -- but Micah says she enjoyed the season.

Micah says she noticed some of the comments -- Kacie told Patrick "I want to f*** you" and "I just don't know if I can love you until I touch you" -- but it wasn't a deal-breaker for her.

Kacie and Patrick got engaged, but when they met in person Kacie wasn't feeling him and they ended up splitting in a dramatic fashion.