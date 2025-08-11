‘Love Is Blind’ Sara Carton & Joey Leveille Post Video of Flooded Apartment

"Love Is Blind" stars Sara Carton and Joey Leveille are dealing with major flooding in their home ... and it's all on video.

Play video content

The Season 8 costars captured water pouring into her Minneapolis apartment Sunday, seemingly clueless about how to stop the flood.

Check out the video ... Sara is seen wading through puddles in the bathroom, kitchen and living room area.

To their credit, both her and Joey kept their cool during the disaster ... with Sara calmly asking if Joey has his headlamp, and him suggesting they move her stuff into another room.

Sara captioned her video "laughing in times of stress," and asked her followers to reach out if they've got any experience with renters insurance claims. The Upper Midwest has been experiencing a massive amount of rain over the past week.

You'll recall ... Joey and Sara were real tight on "LIB" but ultimately got engaged to other people. Now they've come full circle, making things official as a couple this past July.