'Love Island's Huda Mustafa Emotional on 'Call Her Daddy' Talking Traumatic Past

"Love Island USA" star Huda Mustafa has opened up about her painful past, revealing the shocking abuse she and her family suffered at the hands of her father ... and how, in some instances, even her own family couldn’t -- or wouldn’t -- believe her about her own experiences.

On the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Huda explained how she was left alone with her dad for long stretches while her mom worked, hinting that much more went down behind closed doors than anyone realized. And when the truth came out? Her family refused to accept it.

Huda told host Alex Cooper that while that stings, she’s made peace with the fact that she knows the truth -- and despite everything, still watched her siblings go through their own hell with their dad.

But the worst? Seeing her mom, who came to the U.S. with her dad as immigrants, get brutally beaten. Huda vividly recalls hearing the violence -- glass shattering, her dad yanking her mom’s head back, and slamming the door.