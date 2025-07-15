Which 'Love Island USA' Couples Are Still Together?

How Many Pre-Season 7 Couples Are Still Together?

We know "Love Island USA" is meant to bring contestants together -- it's basically in the name!

The thing is, surprisingly few Islanders make it out of the villa with their respective partners, although a handful of pairs from the show's past few seasons have stood the test of time.

We're going to take a look at the couples that have remained together after their experiences in their villas concluded ... and check out the special couple headed to the altar.

Season Five Had Two Lasting Couples ... And An Engagement

Two of the most successful couples in "Love Island USA's" history came out of Season 5, with one pair being Taylor Smith and Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen.

Although the couple ended up placing third in the show's fifth run -- won by Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli -- they've stayed together ever since the show's conclusion, despite navigating a long-distance relationship.

Oh, and speaking of Wright and Donatelli ... they're the only couple from "Love Island USA" who've actually gotten engaged!

The reality television personality got down on one knee and asked his partner to marry him during a trip to the Dominican Republic in May 2025 ... he later told People he knew he wanted to be with Wright "from the moment I laid my eyes on her."

Wright admitted she became emotional when Donatelli popped the big question, adding she was "crying the whole time" -- in a good way, of course.

Season Six Pushed Out Three Different Couples

Season 6 of "Love Island USA" has proven to be the most successful run in the history of the dating show's American version ... in terms of couples, that is.

The season's winners -- Kordell Beckham and Serena Page -- not only took home the $100,000 grand prize at the end of it all ... they've remained together ever since their season ended.

The thing is, they're not moving in together, at least for a little while ... Page told People they've gotta get engaged before they take that step.

Also coming out of Season 6 are Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb, who finished out in the runner-up position.

JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez ended up in third place when all the dust settled ... but they're still together -- and hey, isn't love its own reward?

Two Contestants From Different Seasons Ended Up Together

Part of "Love Island USA" is people coming together -- although not many fans could have predicted Carmen Kocourek and Connor Newsum ending up as a couple.

Kocourek was first introduced to fans when she appeared on the show's fifth season, and she landed in fourth place alongside her partner, Kenzo Nudo.

The former couple remained together for just under a year -- but they ultimately went their separate ways in June 2024.

Newsum made his "Love Island USA" debut on the program's sixth season, although he got dumped pretty early on.