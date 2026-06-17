Faizon Love Arrested in Florida

Faizon Love has been arrested on two contempt-of-court charges ... TMZ has learned.

According to booking records, the veteran actor was arrested Tuesday in Hillsborough County, Florida, and booked into a Tampa jail.

Faizon posed for a mug shot, which we obtained, and he's stone-faced and is giving the camera a death stare.

His booking on contempt of court appears to be connected to a paternity case in which he's involved.

This is not the first time Faizon has been arrested ... remember, back in 2017, Faizon was arrested for allegedly attacking a valet at the Columbus, Ohio airport.

Surveillance video showed Faizon brutally wailing on a valet ... a beating he says he doled out after the valet spit on him. Faizon received a suspended sentence of 180 days for that incident.