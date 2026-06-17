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Faizon Love Arrested in Florida

Faizon Love Arrested For Contempt of Court

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Faizon Love has been arrested on two contempt-of-court charges ... TMZ has learned.

According to booking records, the veteran actor was arrested Tuesday in Hillsborough County, Florida, and booked into a Tampa jail.

Faizon posed for a mug shot, which we obtained, and he's stone-faced and is giving the camera a death stare.

His booking on contempt of court appears to be connected to a paternity case in which he's involved.

Faizon Love Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Faizon Love Through the Years Launch Gallery
Getty

This is not the first time Faizon has been arrested ... remember, back in 2017, Faizon was arrested for allegedly attacking a valet at the Columbus, Ohio airport.

Surveillance video showed Faizon brutally wailing on a valet ... a beating he says he doled out after the valet spit on him. Faizon received a suspended sentence of 180 days for that incident.

We've reached out to Faizon ... so far, no word back.

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