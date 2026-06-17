Faizon Love Arrested in Florida
Faizon Love Arrested For Contempt of Court
Faizon Love has been arrested on two contempt-of-court charges ... TMZ has learned.
According to booking records, the veteran actor was arrested Tuesday in Hillsborough County, Florida, and booked into a Tampa jail.
Faizon posed for a mug shot, which we obtained, and he's stone-faced and is giving the camera a death stare.
His booking on contempt of court appears to be connected to a paternity case in which he's involved.
This is not the first time Faizon has been arrested ... remember, back in 2017, Faizon was arrested for allegedly attacking a valet at the Columbus, Ohio airport.
Surveillance video showed Faizon brutally wailing on a valet ... a beating he says he doled out after the valet spit on him. Faizon received a suspended sentence of 180 days for that incident.
We've reached out to Faizon ... so far, no word back.