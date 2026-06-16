Ms. Juicy Arrest: Police Video Shows Her Crying While Handcuffed In Cop Car

Play video content Video: Ms. Juicy Arrest Video Shows Her Crying While Handcuffed in Police Car Winder Police Department

Ms. Juicy got emotional while speaking to cops after her arrest for driving on a suspended license ... crying while handcuffed in the back of a squad car ... and you see it all in police body camera footage.

TMZ obtained the body cam from the “Little Woman: Atlanta” star's arrest on April 18 in Winder, Georgia. Officers cited Ms. Juicy, whose real name is Shirlene King-Pearson, for issues with her license and not having proof of insurance.

In the video, Ms. Juicy explains she was unaware of any issues with her license and believed she had handled any problems.

The reality star, who was using an asthma pump device connected to her nose, told cops she needed the device. The officers helped Ms. Juicy get into the cop car and then put handcuffs on her in front ... and it didn't take long for tears to flow.

Play video content Video: Video Of Ms. Juicy Arrest Shows Her Being Handcuffed For License Issues Winder Police Department



Asked if she had any weapons or drugs on her, Ms. Juicy laughed and told the officer, "No."

While in the backseat, Ms. Juicy broke down while heading to jail, telling the officer she truly believed all the license issues were resolved before she got behind the wheel.

Play video content Video: Ms. Juicy Recounts Shocking Moments From Recent Arrest SideDish