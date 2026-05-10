'Little Women' Ms. Juicy Describes Shocking Moments During Recent Arrest

Play video content Video: Ms. Juicy Recounts Shocking Moments From Recent Arrest SideDish

"Little Women: Atlanta" star Ms. Juicy is speaking out about her recent arrest, sharing details about what went down during the encounter with cops.

Speaking on the "SideDish" podcast, Ms. Juicy said the situation started when an officer told her she couldn’t continue driving because the car allegedly didn’t have insurance.

According to Juicy, things escalated quickly after the arresting officer informed her there was also a warrant out tied to her name.

Ms. Juicy said she was confused by the claim, insisting she believed the original ticket had already been handled ... but according to her account, officers told her her license had been suspended as well.

She admitted the arrest ended up costing her heavily, saying the ordeal dragged through the entire weekend and wound up setting her back “about a good three grand.”

Ms. Juicy also shared a lighter moment from the arrest, joking that the officer initially planned to handcuff her behind her back, but she pretended she couldn’t physically reach ... seemingly convincing him to adjust.

Once at the station, she said several employees recognized her from television and even asked to take photos with her despite the circumstances.

While she appeared frustrated recounting the experience, Ms. Juicy tried to keep parts of the story humorous as she walked listeners through the unexpected weekend behind bars.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ from Winder, Georgia ... Juicy -- legal name Shirlene King Pearson -- was booked on April 18 for driving with a suspended license and without insurance.