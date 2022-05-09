'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Suffered Stroke, Out of ICU

Ms. Juicy Baby, star of "Little Women: Atlanta," is recovering from a stroke and is now out of the intensive care unit ... this according to her agency.

Reps for the Meme Agency, which represents Ms. Juicy Baby, say she is still on the road to recovery ... but getting out of the ICU is a step in a positive direction.

TMZ broke the story ... Ms. Juicy was hospitalized in the ICU last month, but the reason for her hospitalization was not known at the time.

Now, Juicy's team says she suffered a stroke ... and she "wants everyone to know she is fighting and ready to go home."

Ms. Juicy's sister, Tanya Evans, is crowdsourcing for medical bills she says have been piling up since Juicy's stroke ... with a GoFundMe seeking $25,000.

Juicy's family says she is still hospitalized and her recovery will be a long road. They are unsure when she will be allowed to go home.