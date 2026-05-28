Woman Pulled Over for Holding a Phone with a Hand She Doesn't Have, Ticket Dismissed

Play video content Video: Woman Wins After Ticket Claims She Held Phone With Nonexistent Hand

Things got a little out of hand during a Florida traffic stop earlier this year ... when a cop pulled a woman over for holding a phone in her right hand.

Here's the thing ... she doesn't actually have one.

ICYMI, Katie -- an adaptive athlete with a limb difference -- got a copy of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy's bodycam footage, and you've gotta hand it to her ... she has a pretty perfect response.

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And now -- months later -- her ticket was dismissed at the officer's request ... and she's handing out the footage for us all to see. She held up her right arm as she said ... "Bro, we knew that already."