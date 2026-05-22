Ohio Woman Arrested After Brawl at Kindergarten Graduation, on Video

Check out this school of literal hard knocks in Ohio ... where a brawl broke out at kindergarten graduation!

A brawl erupted at a kindergarten graduation at an Ohio Catholic school this week, with parents seen pulling hair and tossing other adults onto the group. The fight broke out at Queen of the Apostles in Toledo after there was a dispute over seating at the ceremony. The brawl lead… pic.twitter.com/7vDlHY3JMl @CBSNews

This fight broke out at the Queen Apostles School in Toledo Thursday morning ... with CBS News reporting it began over a seating dispute between attendees.

While we don't see the incident that started the fight, the whole auditorium quickly falls into chaos ... with multiple adults throwing down in the fracas.

Punches are thrown, hair is pulled, and Good Samaritans try to break it up ... while a couple people filmed the wild scene.

WTOL -- a local affiliate in Toledo -- reports a 26-year-old suffered a head injury during the fight and was rushed to a local hospital.

Jessica Anderson, 28, was arrested and charged with assault, according to WTOL ... which cites a police affidavit in which cops allege Anderson grabbed a person's hair and struck the person's head against a chair.

The school confirmed in a Facebook statement that no students were harmed during the chaotic incident.