Florida St. Football's Conor McAneney Arrested On Spring Break, Rocks Fat Lip In Mugshot

Florida State University sophomore Conor McAneney, a kicker for the school's football team, was arrested early Wednesday morning in South Florida, where he posed for a mugshot ... and it looks like he went through a 12-round fight.

Fort Lauderdale police tell TMZ Sports that McAneney was arrested around 2:30 AM, taking him into custody after a "trespassing incident" near the popular Elbo Room Beach Bar ... where a minor incident that took a nasty turn, according to cops.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"While FLPD officers were attempting to detain McAneney, he became uncooperative and violent. He was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence and trespassing."

Cops noted he was in town for Spring Break.

In his mugshot, McAneney looks worse for wear. He is sporting a fat lip and has some marks on his face. McAneney is still behind bars ... and it's unclear when he'll go before a judge.

A spokesman for the athletic department told us that McAneney has "been suspended indefinitely from all team activities."

Andy Slater was the first to report the arrest.