Pro Football Player Jordan Jones' Alleged Killer's Mug Shot Released

By TMZ Staff
TMZ Sports has obtained the mug shot of Daniel Di Vonne Parsons -- the man accused of killing pro football player Jordan Jones during an altercation outside of a Georgia bar.

Parsons, 25, was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery after Jones was fatally shot outside of Saddle Bar in Acworth, Georgia, on March 7.

We spoke with the bar manager about the incident this week, who told us Jones, one of their security staffers, stepped in to break up a fight between a woman and Parsons, according to their surveillance video, which was handed over to police.

The manager said in the video that he witnessed Parsons walking to his car to grab a gun and saw Jones get shot in the back.

We're told the Saddle Bar -- described as a modern luxury lounge with fine dining, crafted cocktails, and dancing -- held a candlelight vigil with Jordan's mom at the bar on Monday and remained closed until Tuesday out of respect for Jones' family.

The bar also has plans to increase both security and police presence.

Jones played college football at the University of West Alabama before going pro in the Indoor Football League with the Tulsa Oilers and San Antonio Gunslingers.

He had recently signed with the Arena Football One League's Michigan Arsenal and was set to play this season.

RIP

