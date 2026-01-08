NFL's Marshon Lattimore Arrested On Weapons Charges

Rough start to the offseason for Washington Commanders defensive back Marshon Lattimore -- he was arrested in Ohio Wednesday night on weapons charges.

According to WKYC ... Lattimore was booked around 6:15 PM in Lakewood -- about 15 minutes outside of Cleveland.

Cops say the nine-year NFL veteran was a passenger in a car that was stopped for an expired license plate and "other traffic violations." Lattimore allegedly did not inform the officer that a weapon was inside the vehicle when initially asked -- and he was placed in cuffs.

He was booked into jail, posed for a mugshot, and was released pending further investigation. Lattimore did not need to post bond for the incident.

"We have been made aware of the arrest and are gathering more information," the Commanders said in a statement. "We are in communication with the NFL League Office and have no further comment at this time."

It's not the first time the 29-year-old has had a run-in with the law. As TMZ Sports previously reported, Lattimore was arrested by Cleveland Police in 2021 after he was found with a loaded gun during a traffic stop.

That gun was "later found to be entered as stolen out of the city of Euclid, Ohio."

Three other people were in that vehicle at the time of the stop, and all were arrested.

Marshon -- along with a 2025 fifth-round draft pick -- was traded from New Orleans to Washington during the 2024 NFL season for a 2025 third-, fourth-, and sixth-round picks in the NFL Draft.