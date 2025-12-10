Kris Boyd's Alleged Shooter Appears In Court

The 20-year-old man accused of shooting Jets player Kris Boyd in NYC appeared before a judge on Tuesday ... with prosecutors claiming surveillance footage and cell phone records pin him to the scene of the crime.

Frederick Green was formally read his charges in connection with the Nov. 16 incident -- one count of attempted murder, one count of assault, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The judge granted prosecutors' request for remand ... meaning he'll remain in custody.

Prosecutors said Green can be seen on video wearing a face mask, black pants, and a black cap, getting in an altercation with a group of people outside Sei Less restaurant around 2 AM.

They said the footage shows the alleged shooter taking a stance and extending his arm before firing two shots.

Prosecutors said Green entered the establishment in the same clothes without a mask earlier in the night ... and the footage appears to match a photo of Green.

Authorities also say T-Mobile cell site records place a number registered to Green pinged near the scene of the altercation ... as well as Polo Grounds housing nearly half an hour later.

As for Boyd, officials say he was transported to the hospital after one of the gunshots entered his groin and exited his abdomen, leaving a fragment in his pulmonary artery.

Officials say Green may have changed his hair in an attempt to fly under the radar at some point following the incident ... after cops shared his image as part of the investigation.