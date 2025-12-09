Kentucky State University Campus Shooter Kills 1 Person, Another Critically Wounded

At least one person is dead and another person is wounded in critical condition after a campus shooting at Kentucky State University Tuesday afternoon.

Local outlet WDRB-TV reports a suspect is in custody following the incident, which took place at a campus dorm.

According to the outlet, officers arrived at the campus in Frankfurt, Kentucky just after 3:30 PM Tuesday. The school was immediately secured and locked down.

We are aware of a reported shooting at Kentucky State University in Frankfort. At this time, we are aware of some injuries. We will share more information as available. Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let’s pray for all those affected. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 9, 2025 @GovAndyBeshear

