Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kris Boyd Shooting Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder

Kris Boyd Shooting Suspect Charged W/ Attempted Murder

By TMZ Staff
Published
frederick-green-ap-1
AP

A 20-year-old man has been hit with an attempted murder charge for his alleged role in the Kris Boyd shooting ... with the suspected gunman spotted being escorted out of a police station in handcuffs on Tuesday.

Frederick Green from the Bronx is facing three charges stemming from the Nov. 16 incident -- on top of the attempted murder, he's also accused of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

kris boyd tmz 2
TMZ.com

According to cops, he was officially arrested and charged at 11:45 PM Monday night after being tracked down in Buffalo.

Cameras captured Green being taken from the Midtown South Precinct in Manhattan to the courthouse for his arraignment on Tuesday.

Kris-Boyd-ig-2

As we previously reported, 29-year-old Boyd -- in his first year with the New York Jets -- was shot outside NYC hotspot Sei Less around 2 AM last month.

Boyd was shot in the abdomen and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.

Cops released an image of a person of interest shortly after the incident ... showing a man in a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants.

Kris Boyd suspect nypd 1
NYPD

As for Boyd, he's on the road to recovery ... and was able to return to the Jets' facility recently to reunite with his teammates.

Related articles