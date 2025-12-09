Kris Boyd Shooting Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder

A 20-year-old man has been hit with an attempted murder charge for his alleged role in the Kris Boyd shooting ... with the suspected gunman spotted being escorted out of a police station in handcuffs on Tuesday.

Frederick Green from the Bronx is facing three charges stemming from the Nov. 16 incident -- on top of the attempted murder, he's also accused of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to cops, he was officially arrested and charged at 11:45 PM Monday night after being tracked down in Buffalo.

Cameras captured Green being taken from the Midtown South Precinct in Manhattan to the courthouse for his arraignment on Tuesday.

As we previously reported, 29-year-old Boyd -- in his first year with the New York Jets -- was shot outside NYC hotspot Sei Less around 2 AM last month.

Boyd was shot in the abdomen and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.

Cops released an image of a person of interest shortly after the incident ... showing a man in a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants.