NYPD Release First Images Of Man Wanted In Shooting Of Jets DB Kris Boyd

The New York City Police Department has released images of the suspect wanted in the shooting of New York Jets defensive back Kris Boyd Sunday morning ... which left him fighting for his life in a hospital.

Cops are asking the public for help in tracking down the man who fled the scene after he allegedly shot Boyd in the gut while he was leaving a restaurant in the heart of Manhattan.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multi-colored sneakers and a black book bag.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2 AM on West 38th Street, only blocks from Times Square.

When cops arrived, they found the 29-year-old cornerback collapsed on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Boyd was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where reports say he remains in critical but stable condition.

The Jets -- who were off Sunday after playing the New England Patriots on Thursday night -- said they were aware of the situation ... but wouldn't issue any further comment.

The former 7th-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings signed a one-year deal with the Jets in March after spending last season with the Texans.

He hasn't played in a game for New York this season, as he continues to work his way back from an injury he suffered in the summer.