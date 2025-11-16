Jets Cornerback Kris Boyd Critically Injured in NYC Shooting

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd is clinging to life after being shot in New York City early Sunday.

The NYPD says the gunfire erupted around 2 AM just blocks from Times Square. When officers arrived, they found the 29-year-old cornerback collapsed on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Paramedics rushed Boyd to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to law enforcement.

The Jets acknowledged the incident, saying only ... "We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time."

No arrests have been made, and cops say the shooter remains at large. Police say the gunman took off in a blue BMW after the shooting. Investigators are still working to determine whether Boyd knew the suspect or if this was a targeted or random attack.

Boyd joined the Jets this season and previously played for the Vikings and Cardinals.