Virginia Teacher Shot by 6-Year-Old Student Awarded $10 Million by Jury

A Virginia teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student just scored $10 million in court ... after a jury decided a former assistant principal ignored warnings the kid had a gun.

Abby Zwerner sued school administrators and the school board in 2023 -- including ex-assistant principal Ebony Parker -- claiming the Richneck Elementary shooting in Newport News could’ve been completely avoided. After six hours of deliberation, the jury of 3 men and 4 women agreed Thursday ... awarding her $10 million in damages, plus interest.

Zwerner’s team argued Parker had one main job -- keeping the school safe -- and that multiple teachers raised alarms the boy was carrying a weapon in his backpack. But nothing was done ... until after Zwerner was shot in her first-grade classroom.

The bullet tore through her hand, went straight into her chest, and left her with serious injuries -- including a collapsed lung.