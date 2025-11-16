Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

New Jersey Mass Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, Including 10 Year Old Boy

Newark Mass Shooting 2 Dead, 3 Injured

By TMZ Staff
A New Jersey neighborhood was shaken to its core over the weekend when a mass shooting erupted ... killing a 10-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman, and injuring three others.

Cops in Newark say gunfire broke out around 7 PM when witnesses reported a burst of rapid shots followed by panic in the street. One woman said she heard more than six rounds and a lot of screaming before police locked down the scene.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office says two victims, the young boy and the 21-year-old woman, were rushed to the hospital but couldn't be saved. Three more victims, including an 11-year-old boy and two men, ages 19 and 60, are in stable condition.

Newark's Mayor Ras Baraka called it a "dark and devastating day," going on to say ... "Our city mourns the loss of the baby, and the depraved and senseless killing of a 21 year old woman and a 10 year old boy taken from their parents as their young lives were just blossoming."

The mayor said Newark will work tirelessly with state, federal, and county officials to bring the shooter to justice. The mayor also issued a warning and a plea to the gunman to turn themself in.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest as the city reels from the senseless violence.

